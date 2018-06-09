Numerous Showers And Storms Expected Sunday

by Ben Lang

Quite a few thunderstorms still out there this evening. We’ve even seen a few severe storms this afternoon, but these have been short-lived. The rain and storms taper off after sunset, and we will transition back to a partly cloudy and muggy night. Lows fall to around 70 overnight. Sunday morning should be dry, but once we hit the afternoon we’re likely to see quite a few thunderstorms again.

Severe weather isn’t expected Sunday, but a few pulse storms could briefly go severe with gusty winds, similar to today.

Our current weather pattern continues for basically all of the work-week ahead. Expect hot and humid afternoons with highs near 90, and scattered storms each day. Overnight lows drop to around 70 degrees, with the storms tapering off overnight. Not everyone gets rain every single day, but it will definitely be raining somewhere in central and south Alabama over the next 8 days.