Taste of Nigeria

by Alabama News Network Staff

Natives of Nigeria, who live in the area, gathered at Trenholm College Auditorium to celebrate their culture and cuisine.

The main purpose of the event was to give the community the opportunity to learn about the Nigerian culture. The event offered 15 samples of fresh, organic Nigerian food, which features a lot of sauces, spices, and tomatoes. Some of those who attended say the food made them feel as if they were home because they aren’t able to go back to Nigeria as often.

If you would like to know more, visit www.nacal.us.