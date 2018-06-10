Numerous Afternoon Storms Monday

by Ben Lang

We had a few storms briefly capable of gusty winds this afternoon, but nothing severe so far today in our coverage area. Most of these storms come to an end between about 10PM and midnight tonight, and we’ll transition to a typical warm and muggy night, with lows near 70 degrees.

Numerous showers and storms are likely again on Monday. The morning looks mainly dry, but expect some storms to start popping by around noon. Coverage will be highest during the afternoon, then storms wind down past sunset. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a couple storms could briefly go severe, capable of wind gusts to 60mph.

Sometimes the forecast gives you lemons, and that’s basically what we’re looking at over the next 8 days. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoons and evenings, with highs near 90 and lows near 70. We’ll get some variety… eventually.