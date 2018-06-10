Two Years Ago Today…Mike Hubbard Convicted.

He's still free on bond.

by Tim Lennox

It was on June 10th of 2016 that a jury convicted the Republican Speaker of 12 of the counts against him, primarily using his elected position for his personal economic benefit.

Hubbard called the investigation and prosecution a witch hunt and said he was innocent.

He was sentenced to four years in prison, but has been free on bond as the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals considers his case. They started that review just over a year ago. Court officials say the primary elections earlier this month should not cause any additional delay in reaching a decision about the appeal.

Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers has wondered about the delay and says people ask him about it frequently.

If the Appeals Court tosses the conviction, prosecutors will have to decide whether to try the case again. If they upholds the conviction, Hubbard could be ordered to prison to start his four year term.