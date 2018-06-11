22-Year Old Arrested for May 26 Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in the May 26 shooting death of Michael Garland, 31, of Montgomery.

MPD charged Jeremie Wright, 22, of Montgomery with Murder after he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this afternoon. Following his arrest, Wright was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Saturday, May 26, at about 8:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 500 block of East South Blvd. in reference to subjects shot. There, they located Garland and a second juvenile male who had sustained gunshot wounds. Garland sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he was later pronounced dead. The juvenile male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MPD’s investigation indicated that the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving multiple subjects. Further investigation identified Wright as one of the suspects.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.