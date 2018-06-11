Daily Showers & T-storms

by Shane Butler

A hot and humid air mass has a grip on our area this week. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s each day. There’s lots of moisture streaming and in place leading to daily showers and t-storms. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. We expect this weather pattern to stick around through the week. Typical summer time heat and humidity along with those scattered afternoon showers/t-storms. This will be the set up until further notice!