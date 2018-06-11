Dazzling Pitching Performance by McWilliams Lifts Biscuits Past Lookouts

The Biscuits (33-30) edged the Chattanooga Lookouts (34-29), 2-1, on Sundae Sunday Ice Cream Social at Riverwalk Stadium. Montgomery starting pitcher Sam McWilliams (2-2) frustrated the Lookouts, holding Chattanooga to one run over seven innings.

The Lookouts, continuing their offensive surge, jumped ahead 1-0 on Brent Rooker’s ninth home run of the season. Although Edgar Corcino followed with a single, McWilliams quickly recovered, inducing Chris Paul into a double-play to end the frame.

From there, the right-hander dominated Chattanooga. Starting with Paul, McWilliams retired 12 straight batters. Despite hitting Lookouts’ catcher Mitchell Kranson with a pitch in the fifth, the 22-year old threw six consecutive scoreless innings before being removed for Jordan Harrison in the top of the eighth.

Lookouts’ starter Kohl Stewart (3-4) kept the Biscuits off-balance early. The former first-round pick struck out six of the first sixteen batters while stranding three runners through four innings. In the fifth, Peter Maris broke Stewart’s rhythm, singling with one out. Thomas Milone moved Maris to third base with a single before Jake Cronenworth doubled home both runners, jumping the Biscuits ahead 2-1.

A combination of Harrison and Montgomery closer Cody Hall kept Chattanooga looking for the tying run. The Lookouts’ last ten batters were retired in order, pulling Montgomery a game within Chattanooga, who entered Sunday tied for the North Division lead.

The Biscuits continue the five-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts Monday at 6:35 p.m. on Agriculture Night at Riverwalk Stadium. Zach Lee (6-1), who missed his last start due to a groin injury, will take the ball for the Biscuits. The Lookouts will start Sean Poppen (0-2).