Former NBA Star Theo Ratliff Hosts Annual Camp for Kids

by George McDonald

Former NBA star Theo Ratliff is back home in Demopolis hosting his annual summer basketball camp.

Hundreds of kids attend the two-day camp each year.

Ratliff played for nine different teams in an NBA career that spanned 16 years.

He says the main ingredient in the recipe for success — is hard work.

Ratliff says once success is achieved its important to give back to the next generation.

“Coming back to Demopolis after having success in the NBA and being able to give kids the ability to be able to touch you, to feel you and not just hear about you, has always been something that has always been in my conscious,” he said.

Other enrichment camps and activities are underway at the Theo Ratliff Activity Center this summer.

For more information call (334) 289-2200.