Four People Shot in Car in Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Four people were injured in a shooting in the south Montgomery area. According to Montgomery police, four adult males sustained gunshot wounds in the 3200 block of Virginia Pines Lane.

Police say all four were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One victim has possibly life-threatening wounds while three other victims appear to have non-life-threatening wounds. The initial investigation indicates all four victims were in the same vehicle when they were fired upon by a person or persons in a second vehicle. One of the victims ran to the area of Susan Drive.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.