McGehee Road Little Caesars Armed Robbery Suspect in Custody

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers that a suspect involved in an armed robbery has been identified.

Montgomery Investigators say that two anonymous tips led them to the identity and location of a suspect in the robbery of the Little Caesars on McGehee Road. Police have identified Devonte Kevon Thompson as the offender of a May 26 armed robbery. He was located and taken into custody on Friday, June 8.

He has been charged with Robbery 1st degree and being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

CrimeStoppers will be offering a split reward for information given by the anonymous tipsters.