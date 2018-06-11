Montgomery County Arrests: June 3-10

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 3rd through June 10th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Alabama’s Poor People Campaign Rally Outside...
Another Doctor Pleads Guilty in Montgomery “...
McGehee Road Little Caesars Armed Robbery Suspect ...
Weekend Shooting Leaves One Man Dead and One Man B...