Montgomery County Arrests: June 3-10 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jun 11, 2018 4:51 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/40Richard Wright Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied), Disorderly Conduct, Theft of Property 3rd, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Steven Williams Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Garret Williams Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Jacob Warner Jr. Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Rape & Sodomy 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Leon Townson Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Devonte Thompson Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Christopher Stone Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Escape 2nd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Kowana Smith Arrest Date: Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Prudence Ryals Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40Ladarius Ross Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Murder (Intentional) Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Jeremy Rimmer Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Assault I & Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40Christopher Powell Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Robbery 1st, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Cruz Noble Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): TOP 2 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40Craig Myers Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40Desme Murphy Arrest Date: 6/9/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked (2 counts) & Speed Less 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Freddie Moss Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Sherman Mitchell Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40Morris Mitchell Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Leon Middleton Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40Ronnell Means Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Reddick Johnson Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts) & Speed Less 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Zachery Jernigan Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Wendy Ingle Arrest Date: 6/9/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40Kristen Holloway Arrest Date: 6/10/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Deandrian Holloway Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Jerry Hayes III Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Making Terrorist Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Terrell Gray Arrest Date: 6/10/18 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Tyrone Foster Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Manslaughter Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Akram Fareed Arrest Date: 6/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Darnay Everett Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Moises Duran-Garcia Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Trini Davis Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40James Davis Sr. Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation/Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Amanda Conway Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Carlos Coleman Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Eric Childers Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Jimmy Carnley Arrest Date: 6/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Darius Burnette Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Discharge Firearm into Occupied Building (2 counts), Probation Violation, & Robbery 1st & 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Justin Bowen Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40Stefanie Ashworth Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 3rd through June 10th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Alabama’s Poor People Campaign Rally Outside... Another Doctor Pleads Guilty in Montgomery “... McGehee Road Little Caesars Armed Robbery Suspect ... Weekend Shooting Leaves One Man Dead and One Man B...