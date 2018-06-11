Montgomery County Arrests: June 3-10

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/40 Richard Wright Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Burglary III (Unoccupied), Disorderly Conduct, Theft of Property 3rd, & Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2/40 Steven Williams Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

3/40 Garret Williams Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

4/40 Jacob Warner Jr. Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Rape & Sodomy 1st Degree

5/40 Leon Townson Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other



6/40 Devonte Thompson Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing III & Robbery 1st

7/40 Christopher Stone Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Escape 2nd Degree

8/40 Kowana Smith Arrest Date: Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

9/40 Prudence Ryals Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

10/40 Ladarius Ross Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Murder (Intentional)



11/40 Jeremy Rimmer Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Assault I & Robbery 1st

12/40 Christopher Powell Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Robbery 1st, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle

13/40 Cruz Noble Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): TOP 2

14/40 Craig Myers Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

15/40 Desme Murphy Arrest Date: 6/9/18 Charge(s): Driving while Revoked (2 counts) & Speed Less 25MPH



16/40 Freddie Moss Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

17/40 Sherman Mitchell Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

18/40 Morris Mitchell Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd

19/40 Leon Middleton Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice

20/40 Ronnell Means Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance



21/40 Reddick Johnson Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended (2 counts) & Speed Less 25MPH

22/40 Zachery Jernigan Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

23/40 Wendy Ingle Arrest Date: 6/9/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

24/40 Kristen Holloway Arrest Date: 6/10/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

25/40 Deandrian Holloway Arrest Date: 6/8/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/40 Jerry Hayes III Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Making Terrorist Threats

27/40 Terrell Gray Arrest Date: 6/10/18 Charge(s): DUI

28/40 Tyrone Foster Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Manslaughter

29/40 Akram Fareed Arrest Date: 6/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

30/40 Darnay Everett Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation



31/40 Moises Duran-Garcia Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

32/40 Trini Davis Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

33/40 James Davis Sr. Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation/Violation

34/40 Amanda Conway Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

35/40 Carlos Coleman Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



36/40 Eric Childers Arrest Date: 6/6/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

37/40 Jimmy Carnley Arrest Date: 6/4/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

38/40 Darius Burnette Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Discharge Firearm into Occupied Building (2 counts), Probation Violation, & Robbery 1st & 2nd

39/40 Justin Bowen Arrest Date: 6/5/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

40/40 Stefanie Ashworth Arrest Date: 6/7/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

















































































