Randomly Scattered Afternoon and Evening Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

NEW DAY, SAME FORECAST: Higher moisture levels today will allow scattered showers and storms to become more numerous, but still not everyone will see rain. As we see each day, the greatest coverage of convection will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, we will have a mix of sun and clouds today, very humid conditions, with a highs generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MORE OF THE SAME: For the week ahead, the moist, tropical air will continue to cover Alabama, so we expect little change in the weather from day to day. Each day we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and also on a daily basis we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms randomly develop across the Alabama landscape. The highest coverage of storms will come generally between 12PM and 10PM. Afternoon highs will be in the 88-93 degree range on most days.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: The models hint at a bit of a trough for the eastern U.S. which could bring down our rain chances and temperatures a bit. Highs will be in the mid 80s, while lows could slip back down into the 60s. Rain chances look to slip back down to the 30% range if the trough does develop over us.

Have a great day!

Ryan