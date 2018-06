Troy Shooting Suspect Turns Self In, Charged with Attempted Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

A suspect in a June 8th shooting in Troy has turned himself in.

Abrien Myhand, 23, turned himself to Pike County police shortly before 10:00 AM Sunday morning.

Myhand has been charged with Attempted Murder. He was identified as the shooter in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street.

The 20-year old victim has been treated and released from a Montgomery

hospital.

Myhand’s bond has been set at $75,000.