Weekend Shooting Leaves One Man Dead and One Man Behind Bars

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Millbrook man is dead after a shooting over the weekend.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office says Dallas Ferrell, 40, was shot and killed on Lucky Town Road in Elmore Saturday, June 9.

Authorities say they found Larry Turner, 26, a short time later at a nearby home. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Turner’s bond is set at $75,000.