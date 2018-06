Hot With Scattered PM Storms

by Shane Butler

Very little change from day to day around here this week. Hot and humid with temps topping out around 90 degrees along with scattered afternoon showers/t-storms. It’s a weather pattern we can expect this time of the year. The daily rounds of storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, and gusty winds. Looks like this weather setup will continue right through the up coming weekend.