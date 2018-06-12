Murder Victim in Butler County Identified as Missing Montgomery Woman

by Jeff Sanders

The victim of a murder in Butler County has been identified as a missing Montgomery woman.

According to Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden, the body of 18-year-old Maura McCoy was discovered Sunday afternoon. Authorities have charged 18-year-old Harrison Cole English with murder. He’s being held in the Butler County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Sheriff Harden says there are no other suspects in the case.

McCoy was reported missing this weekend.