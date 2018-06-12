New MPS Program “STAR Academy”

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County School Board plans to implement a new program that has been implemented across other systems in the state. STAR Academy will allow left behind students the ability to catch up with their peers through a personalized curriculum for 6 through 8th grades.

“We are giving them something to support them as they move forward in the grades, to help them catch up. So they don’t become dropouts. From a system standpoint, we can be somewhat penalized for students who start with a particular class but don’t graduate with that group. We have a two fold reason for doing this but number one is to help the students,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore.

The STAR Academy program is scheduled to cost around $900,000 for three years and available across the entire system.