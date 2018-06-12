Rainfall Placement = Location, Location, Location

by Ryan Stinnett

RINSE AND REPEAT FORECAST: We are to the time of the year when the daily weather forecast doesn’t change much. For the rest of the work week, expect hot, humid days with morning sun, and random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms; most of the storms will form between 1:00 and 11:00 p.m. Highs for the week ahead will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while nights will be muggy with lows around 70°.

Like recent days, storms won’t move quickly, and some isolated flooding issues will be possible. And, some storms could produce a “wet microburst”, local areas of strong winds that are high enough to bring down trees and power lines. But, the biggest issue with storms in summer is lightning; when you hear thunder, get inside!!!

SPRITE STORM OVER EUROPE: This weekend, a powerful thunderstorm over central Europe produced a furious outburst of sprites unlike anything local observers had seen before. Among hundreds of normal sprites lancing up from the thunderhead were dozens of rare “decapitated jellyfish”–sprites shaped like sea creatures with tentacles but no heads. How these strange forms of upward-directed lightning are produced is still a mystery.

WEEKEND WEATHER: No real change as a moist, unstable airmass will cover Alabama. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs for the weekend will be in the 88-91 degree range.

Have a great day!

Ryan