Hit or Miss Afternoon and Evening Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

COPY AND PASTE FORECAST: Not a lot change in the day to day forecast this time of year…the main question each day is where do those random afternoon and evening storms develop…the answer; no way of knowing. Until they develop each day, expect hot, humid days with dry mornings. Then once we get into the afternoon and daytime heating has built up instability, we see those randomly, scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms popping up across the Alabama landscape and most of the storms will form between 1:00 and 11:00 p.m. Highs for the rest of the week will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while nights will be muggy with lows around 70°.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Standard summer weather for the Deep South. No real change as a moist, unstable airmass will cover Alabama. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs for the weekend will be in the 88-91 degree range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: There just isn’t enough evidence to think the weather changes much, so we will go with a persistence forecast. Partly sunny, warm, humid days with scattered storms around on a daily basis. Otherwise partly sunny, hot, and muggy with highs not far from 90 degrees.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea are associated with a weak surface trough. This activity is forecast to move westward to northwestward over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days with no significant development. Environmental conditions could become slightly more conducive for some development if the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan