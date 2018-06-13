Inmate Stabbed to Death in State prison

An inmate has been fatally stabbed at a state prison in Elmore County.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said Wednesday that the stabbing happened June 9 at the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County.

Prison staff found 60-year-old Barry Tyrone Reynolds with a stab wound at approximately 2:30 a.m. in one of the prison dorms. He was taken to the prison infirmary, but was pronounced dead.

The prison system said 18-year-old Michael Williams will be charged in Reynold’s death.

The victim was serving a five-year sentence for a 2014 conviction for distributing a controlled substance in Mobile County.

Williams was serving a 25-year sentence for attempted murder in Mobile County.

