Montgomery’s Population on the Decline

Below 200,000 for the first time since the 1990's

by Tim Lennox

New census projections indicate Montgomery’s population has dropped below 200-thousand for the first time in years.

The census bureau projection shows a city population of 199-thousand 518, down from one year previous by several hundred…and down by some 5-thousand in 2010.

population estimates, july 1, 2017, 199,518

population estimates, july 1, 2016, 200,022

population estimates base, april 1, 2010, 205,525

(U.S. Census Bureau)

The census numbers show some neighboring town increasing their population at the same time Montgomery is shrinking….including the newly incorporated city of Pike Road.