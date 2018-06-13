Moonshine Operation Found in East Alabama

by Jeff Sanders

Police in Eufaula are investigation after finding an illegal moonshine operation and dozens of fermentation barrels.

Eufaula Police Sgt. Donald Brown told news outlets Tuesday that 36 fermentation barrels were found in a wooded area on Monday. He says the barrels could produce about $7,500 on each run.

Brown says about 250 gallons of moonshine was found. Authorities say a group cutting trees in the area noticed the barrels.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has stepped into the investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)