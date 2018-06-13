Scattered Afternoon Storms Through Father’s Day

by Ben Lang

We’re mainly dry through the first half of Wednesday, but you can expect more scattered thunderstorm activity by this afternoon. Highs today should be near 90 before storms start to cool us off. Unlike recent days, we may see some thunderstorms continue overnight thanks to the development of a MCV (mesoscale convective vortex) which basically acts like an area of low pressure. That could continue to provide some lift overnight, which means that rain and storms remain possible. That activity may still be ongoing Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s.

Additional storms can be expected Thursday afternoon. Again, it’s pretty much more of what we’ve experienced lately- scattered activity with not everyone getting rain. High temps should top out near 90. A few storms could continue into Thursday night, with lows in the low 70s. Expect more storms on Friday to close our workweek.

Still looks like we’ll be dealing with some storms over Father’s Day weekend too. The afternoon coverage of storms could be a little lower early next week-but can’t be ruled out entirely. High temperatures could trend towards the mid 90s by next Wednesday.