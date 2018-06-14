City of Montgomery Seeks Public Input for ADA Plan

by Ellis Eskew

The City of Montgomery is making a plan to be more compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

And they want the public’s input to find out where the city can improve.

“We’ve got stairs that go from the street to the sidewalk instead of ramps and no sidewalks in some areas,” said Gene Gunter.

Gene Gunter says he is someone who could benefit from this plan, and he appreciates the digitally interactive map.

“This is awesome. The computer will actually let you put in areas that you think can be improved upon,” said Gunter.

Others at the meeting agreed.

“There were issues and I appreciate the opportunity to be able to come in and have input on it,” said Ruth Deramus.

The project includes sidewalks, handicap ramps at crossings, signalized intersections and bus pickup locations.

After the public surveys are complete, city officials will take the input and then form the best plan for the city for years to come.

“Improvements won’t happen overnight. The transition plan will develop a long term process for the city to come bring those areas out of compliance in to compliance. But it’s not something that will happen overnight. But it’s something with out a plan, we don’t have a path forward, so we have to develop that plan,” said City Engineer Patrick Dunson.

For more information on the ADA plan, click here.