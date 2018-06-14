DA Asks Secretary of State to Send Election Monitors

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Concerns about absentee voting abuse in west Alabama have some people wondering whether it’s possible to have a fair and honest election.

Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson says he’s asking the Secretary of State to monitor the runoff elections in Wilcox and Perry Counties.

Jackson says candidates and elected officials in both counties have raised concerns about absentee voting.

He says voting by absentee ballot is legal — when done properly.

“There are several different ways you can vote absentee but what we have here is a system where in these small counties you get a big chunk of the votes sometimes turned into absentee ballot votes,” said Jackson.

Jackson says concerns have also been raised about voters being intimidated by campaign workers.