Rain & Storms for Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

A CASE OF THE MUGGIES: Dewpoints are in the 70s in most locations and that means very humid conditions, as well as plenty of fuel of those shower and storms. Most days, the mornings are dry, and until the convection develops each day, expect hot, humid weather. Rain and storms are possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage of showers and storms comes mainly during the afternoon and evening hours; between 1:00 and 11:00 PM. Highs the rest of the week will generally be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while nights will be muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

RADAR CHECK: However, we are watching a batch of rain and storms across West and Central Alabama early this morning and this activity will continue to expand in coverage during the peak heating of the day. As we have seen recently, any storm will be producing gusty winds, tremendous amounts of lightning and intense downpours, which can cause isolated flash flooding. At all times it is important to remember the TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN, and WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS. These can prove to save your life, especially this time of year with so many folks outdoors enjoying the warm weather.

WEEKEND WEATHER: No real change as a moist, unstable airmass will cover Alabama. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs for the weekend will be in the 88-92 degree range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: We will go with a persistence forecast. Partly sunny, warm, humid days with scattered storms around on a daily basis. Rolling into next week, it does appear the air will be a slightly drier and a little more stable, so afternoon showers and storms should be fewer in number. With lower rain chances, we may be dialing up the heat some as well.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: A surface trough over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This activity is likely to move west-northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula and over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for the development of this disturbance. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan