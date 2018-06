Rosa Parks Letter about Her 1st Meeting With MLK to be Auctioned

She writes "I knew I would never forget him", after meeting him in Montgomery.

by Tim Lennox

The Guernsey’s Auction House will sell the two page handwritten note in which she wrote she was

“….amazed and astonished” at the youthful appearance and the profound and eloquent speech delivered by M.L.K. Jr….”

