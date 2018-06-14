Storms Continue Through The Weekend

by Ben Lang

It’s been a mostly cloudy Thursday with scattered showers and storms. A small area of spin in the atmosphere is centered close to the I-65/I-85 junction. This feature has helped fire some of the storms this afternoon, and it will keep the chance for showers and storms going overnight. Otherwise, expect a steady drop in temperatures into the low 70s overnight. The area of spin will hang around on Friday, giving us another good chance for showers and storms. The clouds and rain should keep us a little cooler, with highs in the upper 80s for most Friday afternoon.

The upper level hangs around south Alabama through Saturday, keeping scattered storms in the forecast through Saturday. Scattered storms are possible on Father’s day, but still we’re looking for more of the same with not everyone getting rain. The coverage of rain looks a little lower going into next week, but at least afternoon rain/storms can’t entirely be ruled out through next Friday.

High temperatures for Friday and Saturday top out in the upper 80s for most with the clouds/rain. Highs generally top out in the low 90s Sunday through next Friday. The nights stay warm and muggy, with lows in the low 70s.