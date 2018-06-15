2 Shot, 1 Killed Early-Morning Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Friday morning shooting death of Timothy Martinez, 26, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1600 block of Dale Drive shortly after midnight Friday, June 15, in reference to a possible shooting. At the scene, they located Martinez, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second adult male was also located who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an argument between multiple subjects that knew each other.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.