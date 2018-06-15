Former ADPH Employee Convicted of Stealing Over $15,000 from State

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, AL (Alabama News Network) – Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of a former employee of the Alabama Department of Public Health. Yoskio Denise Givner, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested for using her official position for personal gain, a felony ethics violation. Givner pleaded guilty yesterday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.

Givner used her former position as an administrative assistant for the Alabama Department of Public Health to falsify travel vouchers, forging her supervisor’s name on documents requesting payment for per diem and mileage she did not earn because

she did not travel. Between October 2013 and August 2016, Givner used this scheme to steal more than $15,000 from the State of Alabama.

A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Givner faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years of imprisonment and up to a $30,000 fine.

“Public employees are entrusted to conduct themselves in the service of the people of Alabama with integrity and honor, and when that trust is violated as it was by this defendant, I am committed to prosecute those who use their positions for illegal

personal gain,” said Attorney General Marshall.

He thanked the Alabama Department of Public Health for its vigilance in reviewing the illegal vouchers and its assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this case. He commended the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division, noting in particular Assistant Attorney General Peggy Rossmanith and Special Agents for their outstanding work to achieve this conviction.