I-85 Road Project Starts Monday in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation road work on Interstate 85 from the Montgomery County line to the Lee County line will begin Monday, June 18.

Crews will be widening two bridges northbound and one bridge southbound to accommodate the future acceleration lane extensions at exits 26, 38, and 42.

Cable guiderail will be installed throughout the corridor.

Drivers should expect lane closures from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday.