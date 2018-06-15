Keep the Umbrella Close

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The overall weather pattern doesn’t change much and you can expect more of the the same. We will forecast a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the greatest coverage between 1:00 and 11:00PM, but with such a moist air mass in place, we can’t totally rule out a late night or morning shower or storm. Highs will be in the 87-92 degree range.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Rolling into next week, it appears the air will be a slightly drier and a little more stable, so afternoon showers and storms should be fewer in number. Chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 25-35 percent range. With lower rain chances, we may be dialing up the heat some as well. Also, even though it looks and feels like summer and has for sometime, summer does not officially start until Thursday, when the Summer Solstice occurs at 5:07 AM CDT.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan