Maura McCoy’s Mother Speaks Following Her Daughter’s Death

by Danielle Wallace

The mother of a Montgomery woman who was found dead in Butler County is speaking out with devastating news about the timing of her daughters death.

It has been nearly a week since Maura McCoy was found dead in Butler County. Just days before, her mother Pamela Riddle says her daughter went to the doctor to get an ultrasound.

“She was exactly nine weeks pregnant when she was murdered. This ultrasound picture was taken the day before she was murdered. She was eight weeks and six days here, the heart beat was in the 170’s, drawing a little heartbeat,” says Riddle.

Riddle says, McCoy was already planning.

“I cleaned out Maura’s items out of her apartment this week and found a notebook where she had written baby names down and she had decided on Paisley Paris for a girl,” says Riddle.

McCoy’s ex-boyfriend Harrison Cole English has been charged with her murder. Her body was located in the woods off Mt. Pisgah Road. Sheriff officials say she had blunt trauma too the head.

“We are going to try to go for capitol murder. Because he did murder two people and not just one and we want just for Maura and her baby,” says Riddle.

Riddle says processing her daughter’s death is tough but she wants justice.

“I remember Maura as a social creature.She had a lot of friends. She loved her siblings,” says Riddle.

Her mother says McCoy did not talk much about her ex-boyfriend until after she was pregnant.

“I feel like he wanted her to have an abortion and she did not want an abortion. She loved that baby, she wanted that baby,” says McCoy.

Riddle says, it is something that she does not understand.

“I don’t think I ever will. I think it’s just something that I’ll have to learn to live with and I know it’s going to be a long…Long road,” says Riddle.

Riddle says that her daughter was also planning to finish her online high school classes this summer and hoped to pursue nursing.

We reached out to the Butler County Sheriff and the district attorney’s office Friday to follow up. But were not able to reach them. As of Thursday June, 14th Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden said English was still being held in the Butler County Jail on a $500,000 bond.