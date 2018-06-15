More Storms Over The Weekend

by Ben Lang

We’ve seen a couple waves of rain today, with some heavy rain across south Alabama this morning and then a stronger complex of storms over west Alabama this afternoon. Although the coverage of rain should be lower tonight, isolated showers and storms are still possible. We may see some fog forming late tonight as well. Otherwise, it will be warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Saturday morning starts off with areas of fog and isolated showers or storms. Expect thunderstorm coverage to ramp back up during the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s. A few storms linger overnight going into father’s day.

Thunderstorm coverage ramps up Sunday afternoon, and high temps top out near 90 degrees. Doesn’t look like a total washout on Father’s Day, but be aware that you may need to bring outdoor plans inside. Severe storms are not expected, but these routine summer storms can still drop heavy rain and produce frequent lightning.

Rain chances still look more isolated next week. High temperatures could reach the mid 90s some days next week.