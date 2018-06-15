MPD Determines Death Investigation to be Homicide, Makes Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a Montgomery man in connection with the death of Tervaris Payne, 30. Payne sustained a fatal gunshot wound during a violent altercation in which a second male, Kalvin Sankey, 23, also sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 14.

MPD, on June 14, charged Quartez Luster, 19, with murder in connection with Payne’s death. Luster is currently incarcerated in Jefferson County on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2800 block of Fairwest Street on April 14, at about 11:15 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. At the scene, they located two adult males who had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both victims, Payne and Sankey,

were transported to a local hospital by ambulance where they later were pronounced dead.

Because the circumstances of the shooting initially were unknown, MPD began a death investigation. That investigation indicated that Payne and Sankey were involved in an exchange of gunfire that led to both deaths. MPD’s investigation further determined that the two were involved in argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire in which Sankey was fatally wounded.

Payne, who initially was uninjured, attempted to flee the scene when he was fatally shot by a third individual whom MPD’s investigation identified as Luster. As the investigation continued, MPD determined that the shooting deaths of both Payne and Sankey were homicides, and that Payne would have been charged with murder had he survived.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.