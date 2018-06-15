Native American Tobacco Use

by Tim Lennox

A Troy University professor was part of a research project that shows Native Americans in Alabama were using tobacco for religious and ritual some 1,500 years earlier than thought.

From a Troy University news release:

“Dr. Stephen Carmody, an assistant professor of anthropology, along with Dr. Jon Russ of Rhodes College and Dr. Jera Davis of New South Associates Inc., recently discovered evidence that native people were using tobacco more than a millennium earlier than previously believed.

“This new discovery changes how we think about the past,” said Carmody, who has studied ritual plant use for years. “Tobacco is one of the most, if not the most, important plants to native peoples. We’ve now dated its use in our area 1,500 years earlier than the earliest dates we had.”

The discovery came from tests that found traces of nicotine in a pipe (or “medicine tube”) found decades ago at a now-submerged site along the Flint River in northern Alabama, a tributary of the Tennessee River.

While smoking pipes have been found at much older sites, until now the earliest evidence for tobacco use came from a smoking tube dated between 500 and 300 B.C.

The new discovery dates to the hunter-gatherer societies of the Late Archaic period, 1685-1530 B.C.”