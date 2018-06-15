Selma Gets $5000 Donation to Help with City Pool

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma non-profit makes a hefty donation to the city of Selma to help kids have a safe — cool place to enjoy the summer — at no charge.

Kids no longer have to pay to go swimming at Dinkins Pool in Selma this summer.

Edmundite Missions stepped in to donate $5000 dollars to cover expenses at the pool.

Chad McEarchern is the President and CEO.

“This is one thing that hopefully will keep kids safe and have a good time over the summer,” said McEarchern.

Dinkins Pool is the only public pool in the city of Selma.

Dinkins Pool: Open June – July, Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm

Swimming lessons are taught by certified American Red Cross water safety instructors on Tuesday and Thursday.

For More Information call: (334) 874-2140