Selma Gets $5000 Donation to Help with City Pool
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
A Selma non-profit makes a hefty donation to the city of Selma to help kids have a safe — cool place to enjoy the summer — at no charge.
Kids no longer have to pay to go swimming at Dinkins Pool in Selma this summer.
Edmundite Missions stepped in to donate $5000 dollars to cover expenses at the pool.
Chad McEarchern is the President and CEO.
“This is one thing that hopefully will keep kids safe and have a good time over the summer,” said McEarchern.
Dinkins Pool is the only public pool in the city of Selma.
Dinkins Pool: Open June – July, Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm
Swimming lessons are taught by certified American Red Cross water safety instructors on Tuesday and Thursday.
For More Information call: (334) 874-2140