Tractor Enthusiasts from Around the World in Montgomery for ‘Red Power Round Up’

by Ellis Eskew

For tractor enthusiasts and collectors, you could say this week at Garrett Coliseum has been hog heaven.

“The International Harvester is a collectors club that basically collects tractors, memorabilia, anything made by international harvesters corporation. They made tractors all farm equipment, refrigeration equipment. They made rifles for WWII. They made trucks, anything you could use on the farm or in the home at some point in time, International Harvester produced that product,” said Red Power Round Up Vice Chairman, Gary Bell.

It’s a tractor show that brings people together from all over the world.

“From almost every state in the union. We’ve got people here from Greece, people from Italy, from Panama. They are really worldwide,” said Bell.

“The biggest thing is, talking and meeting with the people. There’s probably nothing more fun than telling the story of the tractor. And the sort of people you meet at this kind of a show are mostly elderly people and most of them have worked hard with their hands their whole life. So they have a lot in common,” said Dennis Stewart from San Antonio, TX.

Robert Leslie Hunter came from Cullman, AL.

“It just brings back memories. You know I’ve plowed a many a night all night on a little ol’ Super ‘A’ Farmall tractor and plowed to midnight. After I go to school, go home and get on a tractor and plow to midnight,” said Hunter.

Every year the Red Power Round Up is in a different area of the country with a new theme.

This year, guests get a feel for Alabama with cotton.

“We are picking cotton. We are ginning cotton. We’ve had cotton tours the last 3 days. We are doing everything cotton,” said Bell.

The Red Power Round Up lasts until Saturday, June 16 at 5 p.m..