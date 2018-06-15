University of Alabama Tuition to Remain the Same for 2018-19 School Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

In-state students at The University of Alabama will not see a tuition increase for the upcoming academic year. The university announced that tuition for in-state undergraduate and graduate students will remain the same as last year.

“At a time when other universities across the state and around the country are continually raising tuition, we are very pleased to keep tuition stable for the coming year,” said Stuart R. Bell, president of The University of Alabama. “It’s important to our students and their families, and it’s also important to us.”

Bell said keeping tuition the same will help students complete college in a timely manner, and it also means they will carry less debt when they graduate.

Bell said being able to keep tuition level was possible, in part, because of additional funding from the state.

“We appreciate everything our legislature has done to work with us on funding this year,” said Bell. “We want students within the state of Alabama to know that we, as the flagship university, remain committed to meeting their educational needs, and there is no reason to go anywhere else to get an exceptional education.”

While in-state students will not see an increase, out-of-state students enrolled at UA will see a moderate increase of $565 per semester this fall. Tuition for in-state law students will increase by about $100 per semester, while out-of-state law students will see a tuition increase of about $755 per semester.