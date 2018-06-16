Alabama Residents Agree on The State’s Problems

...but perhaps not on the solutions.

by Tim Lennox

The Public Affairs Research Council in Birmingham has issued its annual list of problems facing Alabama, and the list will be familiar to anyone who has lived in the state for any length of time.

But PARCA says there is one unusual aspect this year:

“We found few significant differences between Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, blacks and whites, or other groups. While differences exist, Alabama voters are not polarized.” Read the entire PARCA report online HERE.

Alabama Priorities