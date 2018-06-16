CDC Warning: Salmonella Danger from Kelloggs Honey Smacks Cereal

Alabama one of the 31 states where cases of illness have been reported
Tim Lennox,
Posted:
Updated:

by Tim Lennox

“CDC has expanded its advice. Do not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any “best if used by” date.”

 

  • Do not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in any size package. Check your home for it and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
  • Retailers should not sell or serve recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.
  • The Kellogg Company recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal on June 14, 2018.
  • Even if some of the cereal has been eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund.
    • If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.
    • Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.

 

 