CDC Warning: Salmonella Danger from Kelloggs Honey Smacks Cereal
Alabama one of the 31 states where cases of illness have been reported
“CDC has expanded its advice. Do not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any “best if used by” date.”
- Do not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal in any size package. Check your home for it and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
- Retailers should not sell or serve recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.
- The Kellogg Company recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal on June 14, 2018.
- Even if some of the cereal has been eaten and no one got sick, throw the rest of it away or return it for a refund.
- If you store cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away.
- Thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again to remove harmful germs that could contaminate other food.