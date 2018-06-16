More Rain Father’s Day; Less Rain Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

Thunderstorms have become a bit more isolated over the last couple hours in central and south Alabama. Expect the coverage of storms to remain low tonight, but additional isolated downpours with some rumbles of thunder are possible overnight. Lows fall into the low 70s. We could see some fog around early Father’s day morning, but expect more storms by the afternoon. High temperatures top out near 90 degrees.

The chance for rain finally decreases a bit Monday through Wednesday. Still, a few showers or storms are still possible each day. A warming trend starts during the new work week. By Wednesday, many locations see high temperatures in the mid 90s. Afternoon rain and storm coverage increases again late next week through next weekend. High temperatures trend towards the low 90s during that time. Meanwhile, overnight lows throughout the week drop into the low to mid 70s.