Doug Jones: Taking kids from parents “is completely contrary to our core American values.”

by Tim Lennox

Alabama’s newly elected Democratic U.S. Senator says he will co sponsor a bill introduced by fellow Democrat Dianna Feinstein “preventing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from taking children from their parents at the border.”

“This cruel policy needs to end now but we need workable solutions that can address this specific problem long-term. While we all wish it were true, there is no easy fix for the underlying problem. That’s why I am also joining my colleagues to call for Senate hearings on this issue as soon as possible so we can better understand what a lasting resolution could look like for these families and negate the detrimental impact to these children.”

