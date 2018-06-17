Fewer Storms To Start The Work Week

by Ben Lang

Quite a bit of rain for some early on Father’s day. Russel county picked up isolated totals of 8-10″ within an 8 hour span, leading to some flash flooding issues. Extreme eastern Macon county saw as much as 2-4″. Fortunately, most of this afternoon’s storms taper off tonight, and fewer are expected Monday afternoon. Lows fall into the low 70s tonight.

The pesky upper level low that has enhanced rain chances for the last several days should finally migrate away from the area Monday. Models have it over central Georgia tomorrow- which still means its likely to fire storms east of I-65 during the afternoon. Otherwise it will be hot and humid, and that’s the theme for the week ahead. Highs Monday reach the low to mid 90s. Most locations reach the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Factor in the humidity, and its going to feel like the lower to mid 100s.

Rain chances increase again late this week, but it’ll still be hit or miss afternoon storms. Highs continue to trend in the low to mid 90s through next weekend. Still looks like there will be a few showers or storms around next weekend too.