Less Rain But More Heat Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

The rain finally took a break today for much of central and south Alabama, but the heat and humidity did not. Still, some isolated showers are popping east of I-65 as of 4:30PM, drifting slowly south. Heat indexes were near 100° for much of the afternoon, and it could be even higher the next couple afternoons. Tonight will be warm and muggy with a mostly clear sky, lows in the low 70s. Tuesday’s high temps top out in the mid 90s, and heat index temps hover in the low 100s most of the afternoon. Showers and storms remain isolated, with only a 20% chance for rain during the afternoon. We’re back in the mid 90s again on Wednesday, with just isolated showers or storms and heat indexes in the low 100s.

We’ll see more rain and storms again by Thursday afternoon, which could take a bite out of the heat for some. Still, high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s for most. We’ll see scattered to numerous showers and storms Friday and Saturday also. High temps top out in the low to mid 90s through early next week.