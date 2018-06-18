Noon Update: Lower Rain Chances = Higher Temperatures

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: Hard to believe it is still officially spring even though it has been feeling like summer for weeks now. So, for the final few days of spring expect a mix of sun and clouds; hot, muggy days will continue with scattered showers and storms, mostly during the peak of the daytime heating process. It appears rain chances will drop a bit this week, but still we will see those daily showers and storms. On Thursday, the Summer Solstice occurs at 5:07 AM CDT, meaning the official start to summer. As we roll into summer, pretty much a persistence forecast will work best and we expect more of the same for the rest of June, July, and August in Alabama.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Hot and humid days expected with highs in the lower to mid 90s. We are expecting more sun than clouds, but there will still be those daily, mainly afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances looks to be in the 20-30% range.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a mid-level area of low pressure interacting with a surface trough located near the Texas coast. Development of this system is not expected before it moves inland over Texas later today and tonight. However, abundant moisture streaming northwestward from the Gulf of Mexico will increase the chance of heavy rainfall and flash flooding across portions of southern and southeastern Texas during the next few days. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan