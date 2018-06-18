Montgomery County Arrests: June 11-17

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/45 Dustin Yocom Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

2/45 Jeremie Wright Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd Degree, Murder, & Probation Violation

3/45 Terrell Williams Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

4/45 Kelvin-Wilkes Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts)

5/45 Lisa Thompson Arrest Date: 6/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 1st



6/45 Kinan Tellis Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

7/45 Travis Taylor Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd

8/45 Demetric Tatum Arrest Date: 6/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd

9/45 Carvica Talley Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Murder & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

10/45 Lequinton Smith Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance



11/45 Jaisun Smith Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Obstruction Justice, Probation , & Violation of License to Carry Pistol

12/45 Billy Slappey Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Forgery 2nd

13/45 Ladarren Seawright Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) & Probation Violation

14/45 Marcus Searight Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Paraphernalia & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

15/45 Ishaboonda Sanford Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault & Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle



16/45 Cytrus Rudolph-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

17/45 Juanderrius Riley Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 2nd

18/45 Christopher Rickerson Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglars Tools

19/45 Phillip Pelham Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

20/45 Amos Parks Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury), Murder, & Obstruction of Justice



21/45 Ozzy Osborne Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Murder

22/45 Glenn Norman Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Reckless Endangerment) & Probation Violation

23/45 Marcus Nesmith Arrest Date: 6/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

24/45 Casey Murphy Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Murder

25/45 Matthew Mooney Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property 1st



26/45 Gerald Lucas Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Obstruction of Justice-Using False Identity

27/45 Brandon Logan Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

28/45 Danny Lavender Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

29/45 Christopher Jean-Mary Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Encoded Data Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (19 counts), & Illegal Possession of Credit Card (2 counts)

30/45 Jhavarske Jackosn Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



31/45 Antonio Hill Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

32/45 Thomas Henry Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

33/45 Thomas Harriell Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts), Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Pistol Carrying without License, & Theft of Property II (Credit/Debit Card)

34/45 Demarkeio Felder Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Escape 3rd Degree & Possession of Marijuana 1st

35/45 Sean Estes Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



36/45 Demarion Daniels Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

37/45 Janna Cook Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

38/45 Stacy Coleman Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon), Assault 1st Degree, Attempting to Commit Murder, Probation Violation, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Unoccupied Building/Vehicle

39/45 Travis Cato Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

40/45 James Campbell Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC



41/45 Leonardo Burton Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Probation Revocation

42/45 Kristopher Burgess Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

43/45 Donnell Bruce Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault & Escape 3rd Degree

44/45 Brittany Bowlen Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

45/45 Daniel Baez Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Encoded Data Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, & Marijuana Possession 2nd



























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 11th through June 17th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.