Montgomery County Arrests: June 11-17 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Jun 18, 2018 6:17 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/45Dustin Yocom Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 2/45Jeremie Wright Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd Degree, Murder, & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/45Terrell Williams Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/45Kelvin-Wilkes Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/45Lisa Thompson Arrest Date: 6/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 6/45Kinan Tellis Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 7/45Travis Taylor Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 8/45Demetric Tatum Arrest Date: 6/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 9/45Carvica Talley Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Murder & Violation of License to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 10/45Lequinton Smith Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 11/45Jaisun Smith Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Obstruction Justice, Probation , & Violation of License to Carry Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 12/45Billy Slappey Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Forgery 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 13/45Ladarren Seawright Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/45Marcus Searight Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Possession of Paraphernalia & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 15/45Ishaboonda Sanford Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault & Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 16/45Cytrus Rudolph-Jr. Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 17/45Juanderrius Riley Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 18/45Christopher Rickerson Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglars Tools Show Caption Hide Caption 19/45Phillip Pelham Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 20/45Amos Parks Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury), Murder, & Obstruction of Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 21/45Ozzy Osborne Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 22/45Glenn Norman Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Reckless Endangerment) & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/45Marcus Nesmith Arrest Date: 6/16/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 24/45Casey Murphy Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 25/45Matthew Mooney Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court (2 counts) & Receiving Stolen Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 26/45Gerald Lucas Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary & Obstruction of Justice-Using False Identity Show Caption Hide Caption 27/45Brandon Logan Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 28/45Danny Lavender Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 29/45Christopher Jean-Mary Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Encoded Data Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (19 counts), & Illegal Possession of Credit Card (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 30/45Jhavarske Jackosn Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 31/45Antonio Hill Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 32/45Thomas Henry Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 33/45Thomas Harriell Arrest Date: 6/11/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts), Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Pistol Carrying without License, & Theft of Property II (Credit/Debit Card) Show Caption Hide Caption 34/45Demarkeio Felder Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): Escape 3rd Degree & Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 35/45Sean Estes Arrest Date: 6/14/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 36/45Demarion Daniels Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 37/45Janna Cook Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 38/45Stacy Coleman Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd (Physical Injury Deadly Weapon), Assault 1st Degree, Attempting to Commit Murder, Probation Violation, & Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Unoccupied Building/Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 39/45Travis Cato Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/45James Campbell Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Show Caption Hide Caption 41/45Leonardo Burton Arrest Date: 6/12/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/45Kristopher Burgess Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 43/45Donnell Bruce Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault & Escape 3rd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 44/45Brittany Bowlen Arrest Date: 6/13/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 45/45Daniel Baez Arrest Date: 6/15/18 Charge(s): Encoded Data Fraud, Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card, & Marijuana Possession 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 11th through June 17th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.