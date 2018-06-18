Montgomery County Arrests: June 11-17

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates June 11th through June 17th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

Related Posts

Wetumpka Considering Sales Tax Increase
Selma Police Investigates Bank Burglary & Sho...
Gov. Kay Ivey Says Tariffs Could Hurt Alabama
Mother Life Jacket Drive In Memory Of Young Drowni...