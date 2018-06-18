Selma Police Investigates Bank Burglary & Shootings

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are busy investigating three unrelated crimes that have happened in the city over the weekend.

Police say a Father’s Day shooting left an 18 year old man shot in the back.

The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Lauderdale Street.

Police are also investigating a burglary at Wells Fargo Bank on Broad Street, they say the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“We responded to an alarm, found a point of entry, we utilized our canines, sent our canines into the bank,” said Chief Spencer Collier.

“Unfortunately, the suspects were able to flee before we arrived on the scene.”

Police are also trying to find out who shot a man in the leg at around ten Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Dedman Street.

Anyone with information that can help police with any of the crimes — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.