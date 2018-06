3 Dead Following Murder-Suicide at Tallassee Walmart

by Alabama News Network Staff

There has been a murder-suicide at the Walmart in Tallassee.

Mayor Johnny Hammock says a man rammed his car into another car in the parking lot. He then got out and shot and killed two women in the car he rammed in to.

The shooter shot and killed himself following the shooting of the two women.

No names have been released as police are continuing to gather information.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more on this developing story.