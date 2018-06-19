Alabama AG Attends Lavish Retreat in South Carolina

Inside a lavish retreat where lobbyists donate for access to state attorneys general
Jeff Sanders,
Posted:

by Jeff Sanders

A CBS News investigation reveals several Republican attorneys general attended a lavish retreat in South Carolina.  Among those seen attending the retreat was Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall.  The report cites that several lobbyists shelled out $125,000 to also attend the four day event.  Many of these lobbyists represent companies with cases before some of the attorneys general.

For a link to the full story click on the link below.

Inside a lavish retreat where lobbyists donate for access to state attorneys general

Related Posts

Native American Tobacco Use
Mayor Nixes Move to Ban Media from City Council Me...
Moonshine Operation Found in East Alabama
Murder Victim in Butler County Identified as Missi...