Alabama AG Attends Lavish Retreat in South Carolina

by Jeff Sanders

A CBS News investigation reveals several Republican attorneys general attended a lavish retreat in South Carolina. Among those seen attending the retreat was Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall. The report cites that several lobbyists shelled out $125,000 to also attend the four day event. Many of these lobbyists represent companies with cases before some of the attorneys general.

