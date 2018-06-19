Alabama AG Attends Lavish Retreat in South Carolina
Inside a lavish retreat where lobbyists donate for access to state attorneys general
A CBS News investigation reveals several Republican attorneys general attended a lavish retreat in South Carolina. Among those seen attending the retreat was Alabama Attorney General Steven Marshall. The report cites that several lobbyists shelled out $125,000 to also attend the four day event. Many of these lobbyists represent companies with cases before some of the attorneys general.
